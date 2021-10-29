Puneeth’s death mourned

Hassan

29 October 2021 22:49 IST

Fans of Puneeth Rajkumar gathered at Gopi Circle in Shivamogga to mourn the death of the actor. They offered milk and flowers to a portrait of Puneeth. Many of them were in tears as they recalled Puneeth’s films and his contribution to the film industry and social service.

The fans association has appealed to the public to observe bandh in memory of Puneeth on Saturday voluntarily.

