Puneeth’s collaboration for documentary on marine life

During the pandemic, Puneeth Rajkumar, impressed by the success of the natural history documentary, ‘Wild Karnataka’, collaborated with its co-director Amoghavarsha J.S. to shoot a documentary on marine life off Karnataka coast. He produced the film through his home banner, PRK Productions.

It includes extensive footage of Puneeth scuba diving and exploring life underwater in the Arabian Sea. “He wanted to promote the State’s biodiversity, forests, and natural habitat and the film was a dream for him,” said Amoghavarsha.

Puneeth was toying with the idea of naming the film ‘Gandhada Gudi’ or ‘Ondu Muttina Kathe’, both titles of popular films of thespian Dr. Rajkumar. “Decades ago, a story was born. A tribute to our people, our land, celebrated our forests and inspired a new generation. It’s time now for the legend to return,” he wrote on social media, introducing the film, days before he passed away on Friday.

“We are in no frame of mind to think about the film or its future,” said Mr. Amoghavarsha.

The trailer of the documentary was scheduled to be released on November 1 by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, for which Puneeth had sought time on Thursday night to meet him. “He was supposed to meet me today, but I had to come to the hospital to meet him like this,” Mr. Bommai said on Friday.