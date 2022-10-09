Puneeth Rajkumar’s swan song to hit screens on Oct. 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among others, wished well for the film

Adhitya K V 10402 Bengaluru
October 09, 2022 20:21 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Puneeth Rajkumar | Photo Credit: File Photo

ADVERTISEMENT

Puneeth Rajkumar will be last seen on the big screen in a documentary titled ‘ Gandhada Gudi’ on Karnataka’s forests, flora and fauna that will hit screens on October 28, to mark the first anniversary of his passing away. Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on October 29, 2021, after suffering a severe cardiac arrest. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has also announced that the State government will confer the late actor Karnataka Ratna award, the highest civilian award of the State, on November 1. 

Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar released the trailer of the documentary that went viral with over 2 million views on various social media handles. “Today is an emotional day for us as we are releasing the trailer of #GandhadaGudi, a project close to Appu’s heart,” she wrote on Twitter tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, among several others. Mr. Modi, Mr. Bommai and others from the Indian film fraternity wished the film well.

“Appu lives in the hearts of millions around the world. He was brilliance personified, full of energy and blessed with unparalleled talent. #GandhadaGudi is a tribute to Mother Nature, Karnataka’s natural beauty and environmental conservation. My best wishes for this endeavour,” Mr. Modi tweeted. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

When the actor died, three of his films were under production — his commercial potboiler James, Lucky Man in which he played a lengthy cameo, both of which released earlier this year, and the documentary Gandhada Gudi. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The trailer of the documentary, spearheaded by Amoghavarsha of Wild Karnataka fame and produced and presented by Puneeth Rajkumar, shows him and Amoghavarsha traverse through the verdant forests of the State and even underwater in the Arabian Sea. The film also includes a portion where Puneeth Rajkumar takes Amoghavarsha to the nondescript house in which his father thespian Dr. Rajkumar was born in Gajanur. Incidentally, the documentary is named after the iconic 1973 film Gandhada Gudi in which Dr. Rajkumar played the role of a forest officer fighting mafia exploiting the natural resources of the State’s forests. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Bangalore
forests
environmental issues
greens
Kannada cinema

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app