Puneeth Rajkumar’s Gandhada Gudi is tribute to Mother Nature: Prime Minister Modi

The docudrama, starring the late Puneeth Rajkumar and directed by Amoghavarsha, is set for release on October 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered his best wishes for Gandhada Gudi, a docudrama highlighting Karnataka's natural abundance and featuring late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, and said it is a tribute to Mother Nature.

The trailer of the docudrama was launched on YouTube on October 9. The film is set for release on October 28.

Modi said Appu, as Puneeth Rajkumar was fondly called, lives in the hearts of millions around the world. He was brilliance personified, full of energy and blessed with unparalleled talent, the prime minister added.

"Gandhada Gudi is a tribute to Mother Nature, Karnataka's natural beauty and environmental conservation. My best wishes for this endeavour," he said.

He was responding to a tweet from the late actor's wife who said her husband always cherished interactions with Modi and would have loved to share with him in person the snapshot of the project.

"Today is an emotional day for us as we are releasing the trailer of Gandhada Gudi, a project close to Appu's heart," she said.

CM sends his wishes

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also joined Mr. Modi in extending his wishes to the team of Gandhada Gudi. The CM wrote on Twitter: “Gandhada Gudi is close to Appu’s heart. Appu is close to all our hearts. Gandhada Gudi is Karnataka’s treasure, Appu is Gandhada Gudi’s treasure.”

Mr. Bommai said Gandhada Gudi trailer looked promising and would transport us all to another world.