Puneeth Rajkumar to be conferred Karnataka Ratna on November 1

Puneeth Rajkumar, who died on October 29, 2021, will be the 10th recipient of the State's highest civilian honour

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 20, 2022 17:25 IST

A file photo of the 75th Amrit Mahotsav Independence Day 2022 flower show, at Lalbagh Glass House, in Bengaluru in August 2022. The organisers had included a floral tribute to Dr. Rajkumar, his wife Parvathamma, and Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar (centre).  | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar, who died in 2021, will be conferred the Karnataka Ratna award posthumously, on November 1, Kannada Rajyotsava or the State’s formation day, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on October 20.

Puneeth Rajkumar died on October 29, 2021. He will be the 10th recipient of the State's highest civilian honour.

Mr. Bommai chaired a meeting on the matter and decided to hold the award presentation ceremony on the steps of the Vidhana Soudha on November 1 at 4 p.m. The late matinee idol Rajkumar, father of Puneeth, had been honoured with the Karnataka Ratna award in 1992.

