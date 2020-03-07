Puneeth Rajkumar named brand ambassador for Chamarajanagar

Mysuru

07 March 2020 22:51 IST

Actor accepts request from new DC; to highlight development efforts

Chamarajanagar district will have a brand ambassador in Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar.

The proposal was made by the new Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner, M.R. Ravi, who wrote to the actor and the later has given his consent.

The district in-charge Minister Suresh Kumar and the DC also called on Mr.Puneeth Rajkumar at his residence in Bengaluru on Saturday and thanked him for accepting their request.

The actor was felicitated with a shawl and Mysuru headgear (Pettah) on the occasion.

The appeal addressed to Mr. Puneeth Rajkumar drew attention to the current status of Chamarajanagar district that was rich in culture and tradition besides folk arts. The district is rich in natural beauty, being home to Male Mahadeshwara Betta (M.M. Hills), Biligirangana Betta (BR Hills) and Himavad Gopalswamy Betta, said Mr. Ravi, urging the actor to help take forward the vision to develop Chamarajanagar which is also the native place of Puneeth Rajkumar. It was also mentioned that the district and its people took pride in the fact that Kannada thespian Dr.Rajkumar was a native of Chamarajanagar.

Development plans

The district administration has plans for the comprehensive development of the region besides taking steps for conservation of natural resources, environment and wildlife, and beautification of towns and urban areas, said Mr.Ravi.

Literacy drive

There are plans to launch a literacy drive to cover nearly 2.5 lakh people and also take up industrialisation of the region so as to help generate jobs for the local people.

The authorities wanted the help of Mr. Puneeth Rajkumar in drumming up support for the cause.