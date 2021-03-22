Puneet Rajkumar visits Sharnabasaveshwar shrine in Kalaburagi

Actor Puneet Rajkumar paid a visit to the famed Sharnabasaveshwar shrine to offer his obeisance at the Samadhi of 19th Century saint and social reformer Sharnabasaveshwar on Sunday. Puneet, who was in Kalaburagi to promote his upcoming multi-star film, Yuva Ratna, which is scheduled to be released on April 1 throughout the State and abroad, came in a motorcade to the sprawling Sharnabasaveshwar shrine complex. His fans showered him with flower petals. The actor was received by Secretary of the Sharanabasaveshwar Vidya Vardak Sangha Basavaraj Deshmukh at the shrine and led into the shrine complex where he paid his obeisance at the Samadhi of the saint.

Later, Puneet also visited the Dasoha Mahamane to pay his respects and seek the blessings of Dr. Sharnbaswappa Appaji and Matoshri Dr. Dakshayini Avvaji.

The police resorted to a mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd that gathered outside the temple premises to see the actor.