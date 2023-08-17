Pune-Bengaluru national highway closed after gas tanker accident

August 17, 2023 09:13 am | Updated 09:13 am IST - Belagavi

Belagavi police closed the Pune-Bengaluru national highway on Wednesday, August 15 night, after a gas tanker met with an accident near Dharwad.

Police officers directed traffic through alternative routes. Vehicles were re routed via Kittur-Tadakod--Garag--Dharwad and from Belagavi city limits, Hirebagewadi-Bailahongal-Belawadi-tadakod-Garg-Dharwad, Sankeshwar-Hukkeri-Ghataprabha-Gokak-Yaragatti-Savadatti-Dharwad and Nippani-Chikkodi-Hukkeri-Ghataprabha-Gokak-Yaragatti-Savadatti-Dharwad.

A team of technical experts from the public works department, NHAI, police, and fire and emergency services was working to remove the affected vehicle from the road on Thursday.

“The highway will be cleared and smooth movement of traffic will resume in a few hours,’‘ SP Sanjiv Patil said.

