Pulse Polio vaccination drive begins in Raichur and Yadgir districts

Assistant Commissioner of Raichur Sub-Division Santosh Kamagowda has appealed to parents of children aged less than five to get polio vaccine administered to their children compulsorily and join hands with the government to prevent the disease.

He was talking after inaugurating a Pulse Polio vaccination programme in Raichur on Sunday.

“We achieved a 100 % target last year and this year too, we have to complete the target. Therefore, with an intention to achieve it, 1,132 booths have been established.

“As many as 243 supervisors, 2,264 vaccinators, 54 transit and 32 mobile teams have been deployed to administer the vaccine to 2,53,101 children aged less than below five,” he said.

District Health Officer Ramakrishna, Tahsildar of Raichur Hampanna, ASHAs Nagaraj and Jayanthi, and others were present.

In Yadgir

A similar drive was inaugurated by Yadgir MLA Venkatareddy Mudnal who administered the vaccine to a child at Station Bazaar High School in Yadgir.

As many as 1,61,662 children are eligible to get vaccinated. India has become a polio-free country.

However, to prevent any further possible incidents, the government has been conducting the vaccine administration drive in which children aged less than five are vaccinated with polio drops, Deputy Commissioner of Yadgir Ragapriya has said.