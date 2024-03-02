Pulse polio to cover 2.31 lakh children below five years in Mysuru district

March 02, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - MYSURU

The national pulse polio programme to be held on March 3 is expected to cover a total of 2,31,354 children below the age of five years across Mysuru district.

A statement from the office of the Mysuru district Health and Family Welfare Officer said a total of 1,612 booths had been set up across the district while 316 supervisors and 6,564 vaccinators had been deputed for the pulse polio programme.

On March 3, the pulse polio vaccine will be administered in all the booths. The drive will, however, continue on March 4, 5, and 6 with teams of vaccinators visiting houses and administering the vaccine to children, who had missed going to the booth.

ADVERTISEMENT

All children below the age of five years should mandatorily be administered the vaccine even if they had been vaccinated earlier, said the statement.

The statement has also appealed to the general public, people’s representatives, religious leaders and voluntary service agencies to ensure that all children below five years of age are compulsorily vaccinated.

Out of the 2,31,354 children below five years of age in Mysuru district, there are a total of 88,844 in Mysuru Urban area, where 330 pulse polio booths will be set up and 65 supervisors and 1,344 vaccinators will be deployed.

Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa, who is also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, will inaugurate the district-level pulse polio programme at Seth Mohandas Tulasidas Hospital in the City.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.