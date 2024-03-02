GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pulse polio to cover 2.31 lakh children below five years in Mysuru district

March 02, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The national pulse polio programme to be held on March 3 is expected to cover a total of 2,31,354 children below the age of five years across Mysuru district.

A statement from the office of the Mysuru district Health and Family Welfare Officer said a total of 1,612 booths had been set up across the district while 316 supervisors and 6,564 vaccinators had been deputed for the pulse polio programme.

On March 3, the pulse polio vaccine will be administered in all the booths. The drive will, however, continue on March 4, 5, and 6 with teams of vaccinators visiting houses and administering the vaccine to children, who had missed going to the booth.

All children below the age of five years should mandatorily be administered the vaccine even if they had been vaccinated earlier, said the statement.

The statement has also appealed to the general public, people’s representatives, religious leaders and voluntary service agencies to ensure that all children below five years of age are compulsorily vaccinated.

Out of the 2,31,354 children below five years of age in Mysuru district, there are a total of 88,844 in Mysuru Urban area, where 330 pulse polio booths will be set up and 65 supervisors and 1,344 vaccinators will be deployed.

Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa, who is also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, will inaugurate the district-level pulse polio programme at Seth Mohandas Tulasidas Hospital in the City.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.