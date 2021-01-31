Pulse Polio drive

Yadgir

The Health Department is set to administer polio vaccination to 1,61,662 children in Yadgir district, according to Suryaprakash Kandkur, District Productive and Child Health Officer. In a release on Saturday, he said that the drive will be carried out on Sunday with 653 vaccine centres, 12 mobile teams, 41 booths to administer the vaccine to children below five years. It was identified that 1,61,662 children are eligible.

Apart from officials and staff of the Health Department, volunteers, supervisors, health officers, officers from other departments such as Panchayat Raj, Education, Women and Child Development, Revenue, Rotary and self-service groups will also take part.

Volunteers will visit each house in urban areas from February 1 to 3 and in rural areas on February 1 and 2 to get confirmation about vaccinations.