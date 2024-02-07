ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Polio drive in Yadgir from March 3 to 6

February 07, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat Garima Panwar chairing a meeting in Yadgir on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Executive Officer of Yadgir Zilla Panchayat Garima Panwar has said that officials should take all initiatives to eradicate measles and rubella and ensure that the Pulse Polio drive under the National Pulse Polio programme is a grand success.

She was chairing a meeting here on Wednesday.

The National Pulse Polio programme will be organised in public places from March 3 to administer polio drops to children below five years. The second round of the drive under which there will be house-to-house visits, will be carried out on March 4, 5 and 6.

Apart from this, vaccine for measles and rubella will be administered on Thursdays in schools and every day in health care centres on a routine basis. And, officials should take effective steps to eradicate these diseases, Mr. Panwar said.

District Health Officer Prabhuling Mankar and others were present.

