Pulse polio drive in Chamarajanagar taluk to cover 20,000 children 

February 25, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - MYSURU

A pulse polio drive scheduled to be held from March 3 is expected to cover more than 20,000 children aged below five years in Chamarajanagar taluk.

Chamarajanagar Tahsildar Basavaraju, who presided over the taluk-level Task Force meeting on pulse polio campaign, said a total of 189 booths including 39 in urban areas and 150 in rural areas will be set up on March 3. About 779 immunization staff and 41 supervisors will be deployed at the booths.

Seven transit booths and one mobile booth will also be deployed in the taluk. The transit booths will be opened at government and private bus stands, where arrangements have been made to administer pulse polio drops to children below five years of age. The mobile booth will cover other densely populated areas in the taluk.

On the second day of the campaign on March 4, the immunisation staff will visit the rural areas for vaccination before beginning a house-to-house visit on the third and fourth days viz March 5 and 6. A total of 86,379 houses including 16,215 houses in urban areas and 70,164 houses in rural areas had been mapped for coverage during the house-to-house pulse polio drive, he said.

The immunisation staff will also visit anganwadis and schools to administer pulse polio.

Mr. Basavaraju urged the Chescom officials to ensure 24-hour electricity supply on the days of the pulse polio drive while seeking the co-operation of the Forest Department officials for permitting the transport of pulse polio immunization drive staff through the forest areas to reach parts of the taluk.