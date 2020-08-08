Pujari aide arrested

Sleuths from the Central Crime Branch (CCB) probing cases related to gangster Ravi Pujari, who was extradited from Senegal earlier this year, have arrested one of his gang members.

The accused, Ikhlaq Qureshi, 45, hails from Uttar Pradesh but was residing in Nagamangala in Mandya district. Qureshi was arrested in 2007 for his alleged connection with the shootout on Shabnam Developers where two staffers were shot dead in close range. He secured bail but absconded. He violated bail conditions and had not attended court hearings in the past 13 years, a senior police officer said.

The CCB again arrested him after they got fresh leads in the probe. They said he supplied firearms used in the shootout.