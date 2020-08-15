Puja resumes at Talacauvery temple

MYSURU

15 August 2020 00:45 IST

Puja and other rituals at Talacauvery temple resumed on Friday after a gap of over a week when the area was hit by a landslip.

Heavy rains in the area led to a landslip in Brahamagiri Hill, flattening the dwelling of the temple head priest, Narayanachar, who went missing along with four others. Subsequently, bodies of two persons, including that of Narayanachar, were recovered.

Consequent to the flooding and landslip, besides the absence of the priest, all pujas had come to a halt. It was resumed on Friday with priests performing a series of rituals, including ‘Ganahoma’ and ‘Rudrabhisheka’. Earlier, the temple precincts and the road leading to Talacauvery were cleared of debris that had accumulated after the floods.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, the search for the other missing persons continued amidst intermittent showers. Rains in the district have by and large receded. Kodagu received 5.81 mm of rainfall for the 24-hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on Friday. Bhagamandala, which recorded rains in excess of 400 mm for two consecutive days last week, received 9.20 mm of rains in the last 24 hours.