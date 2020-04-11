Puducherry labourers stuck near Malavalli get some help

Forty-five persons from Puducherry, who had been struggling to get food and essential needs for many days, have been rehabilitated near Nagalagere of Mandya district on Saturday with the help of social activists.

The team of , including two women and a 11-year-old boy, had come to Malavalli of the district to cut sugarcane for a local mill. However, the sugar mill had to stop cane crushing activities following the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

The labourers have been staying in makeshift huts at an isolated place between Nelamakanahalli and Gulaghatta.

According to All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) State president Devi Malavalli, neither the sugar mill nor the labour contractor helped them.

The issue came to light on Saturday after some local residents brought it to the notice of AIDWA and local government officials.

Representatives of AIDWA and Karnataka Pranta Raitha Sangha; and officials of Nelamakanahalli gram panchayat, Social Welfare Department and Malavalli taluk administration visited the place and initiated steps to offer rehabilitation measures.

Pavement vendors offered vegetables and some other essentials, Ms. Devi told The Hindu.

According to sources in Malavalli taluk administration, the sugar mill representatives have been asked to take care of such labourers as they had come to harvest cane for the mill.