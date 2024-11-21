PUCL for inquiry into encounter killing of Vikram Gowda

The People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) Mysuru has condemned the killing of Maoist leader Vikram Gowda and sought a pledge from the State government that such actions will not be repeated.

Describing Vikram Gowda as a people’s rights activist, PUCL Mysuru also sought the immediate dismissal or demotion of the policemen involved in the encounter that led to Vikram Gowda’s death.

“Encounter killings are not the answer when people fight for their rights in a democracy. It is unacceptable that Vikram Gowda, who has been painted a Naxalite by the mainstream society, was shot dead allegedly after an exchange of fire with an armed group in which none of the policemen involved suffered any bullet injuries,” said Kamal Gopinath, president, PUCL, Mysuru.

Through this unconstitutional and high-handed action, the State government has completely failed in its responsibility to make strenuous efforts to get Vikram Gowda and others to lay down arms and rejoin the mainstream society, he added.

PUCL is firm that Karnataka should not go the way of certain north and central Indian States where such encounters have been ‘normalised’ with no value for human life, and branding people with dissenting opinions as urban Naxals has become the order of the day, according to Mr. Kamal Gopinath and V. Purushottam, general secretary of PUCL Mysuru.