PUCL condemns opposition to Dalits’ entry into temple in Mandya village

Published - November 13, 2024 07:16 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

People’s Union For Civil Liberties (PUCL) has condemned the recent opposition to the entry of Dalits into Sri Kalabhaireshwara Temple in Hanakere village of Mandya.

The incident reported on Sunday, had triggered tension in the village and security was beefed up while those opposed to Dalits entry into the temple had taken away the processional deity and broken the sign boards.

Kamal Gopinath, president and V. Purushottam, general secretary of PUCL Mysuru, said the incident was not only unforgivable but was also a crime of  practicing untouchability and casteism.

The argument of the dominant castes that Dalits have not been allowed entry to the Kalabhairaveshwara temple since ancient times and will not be allowed even in the present times is a reflection of an archaic mentality, is unconstitutional and illegal, said Mr. Gopinath and Purushottam in a release.

Describing the incident as an inhumane act, PUCL Mysore unit condemned the incident and urged the district administration to take immediate action to prevent the practice of untouchability in the village and maintain peace and harmony. PUCL also demanded that the accused who abetted untouchability in this incident be immediately arrested and punished according to law.

