PUC first year examinations on Feb 27 in Belagavi rescheduled

February 26, 2023 04:34 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - Belagavi

The district administration has postponed first year Pre-University examinations scheduled on February 27, Monday, in all government, aided and unaided private colleges in Belagavi city and surrounding areas, in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

However, the CBSE Class 10 examinations shall not be affected and will be held on time. Parents are advised to send their wards to examination centres early, to avoid delays due to traffic disruptions.

Deputy Director of PU Education issued the orders rescheduling the examinations in Belagavi educational district to March 6. The order says this step is being taken to avoid inconvenience to students and teachers.

All government and private educational institutions conducting first year PUC examinations will hold the same subject examinations on March 6, with the same timetable as on February 27. College authorities should collect question paper bundles and other stationery from the nodal centres on March 3.

The PM will inaugurate the redeveloped railway station, and launch several projects and works, apart from distributing the next installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

ADVERTISEMENT