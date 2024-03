March 01, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - Yadgir

The second-year PUC examinations began in Yadgir district on Friday.

The examination for Kannada paper was conducted first. Out of 10,243 who enrolled, 9,630 students wrote the examination across the district, and 613 were absent, sources from the Deputy Director’s Office said.

The percentage of attendance was 94.02.

The next paper is mathematics and will be held on March 4.

