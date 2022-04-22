The PU examination that began on Friday were held without any disturbance in Belagavi district.

As many as 350 of the 7,609 students were absent for the business studies paper.

A total of 24,046 candidates have registered themselves for the examination in 42 centres. Officials used 26 vehicles to transport the question papers from the district treasury to the centres.

All the girls who came to the centres wearing headscarves, removed them before writing the examination. There was not a single case of any girl refusing to remove the scarf or boycotting the examination for this reason, said a senior education department officer.