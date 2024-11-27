Publishers see red as Library Department insists on affidavit on quality of books to clear dues

The Department of Public Libraries recently issued an order requiring publishers to submit an affidavit certifying the quality of their books before pending dues for titles printed in 2019-2020 and procured in 2023-2024 can be cleared.

Partial payments made

While the department has already disbursed approximately ₹8.50 crore to various publishing houses, around ₹21 crore remains pending. The order, dated November 13, 2024, stipulates that this new condition must be met before these payments are processed.

Publishers have expressed their resentment, questioning why the rule is being applied selectively to certain publishers. They argue that the purchases — comprising about 4,600 titles — were approved by the State Level Book Selection Committee and supplied as per purchase orders. They also seek clarification on why some bills have been cleared without these conditions being imposed.

“If poor-quality books are selected, the responsibility lies with the selection committee, not with the writers or publishers,” said Srishti Nagesh of Srishti Publications, Bengaluru.

Selection list

As per the Commissioner’s order, publishers must submit an affidavit stating that their books meet the standards outlined in the selection list, including specifications for paper quality, printing, and binding.

“Why are we being asked to submit affidavits for books published four years ago and procured only last year? The department has already paid the bills of several influential publishing houses, but now small and medium publishers are being targeted with this requirement,” alleged Akshata Hunchadakatte of Aharnishi Prakashana, Shivamogga.

Adding to troubles

Publishers say the new rule adds to their struggles, particularly as no books were purchased by the Department of Public Libraries between 2019-20 and 2023-24. “This selective imposition of conditions is creating further difficulties for publishers. If the government does not withdraw the order, we will have no choice but to protest,” warned Mr. Nagesh.

Officials of the Library Department were not available for a comment despite repeated efforts by The Hindu.