Publishers meet CM to draw attention to pending library cess

June 03, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A delegation of publishers met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A delegation of publishers, who met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday, told him that the situation of Kannada publishers and writers was dire as library cess of ₹600 crore was pending with the BBMP. A library cess of 6% is collected by the BBMP, which is meant to be used for purchase of books and maintenance of public libraries. However, this is often not passed on to the Library Department. Representatives of Sapna Book House, Nirantara Prakashana, Geethanjali Prakashana, and other publications were present in the delegation.

