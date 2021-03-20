Publish caste census report immediately: Siddaramaiah

MYSURU

20 March 2021 23:11 IST

The former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday urged Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to immediately accept the report of the caste census and publish it.

When his attention was drawn to the utility of the caste census in light of the ongoing campaigns for reservation by various communities, he said the caste census had been completed during his tenure as Chief Minister. The report was ready subsequently, but former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy refused to accept it. Even incumbent Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has not accepted the report for the past two years, Mr. Siddaramaiah lamented, before seeking its acceptance by the Karnataka State Permanent Backward Classes Commission.

To a query, he said he was not aware of the reason behind the delay in acceptance of the report by successive governments.

