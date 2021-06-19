Public transport to operate in all districts, metro rail in Bengaluru with 50% capacity

Bengaluru

19 June 2021 20:45 IST

Lockdown curbs eased in 16 districts following fall in positivity rate; status quo to be maintained in Mysore district

To ensure free movement of people and commercial activities, the Karnataka government on Saturday permitted operation of public transport, including KSRTC buses, across the State and BMTC buses and metro rail in Bengaluru with 50% capacity, from Monday (June 21).

With COVID-19 positivity rate falling less than 5% in 16 districts, the government eased lockdown restrictions and permitted shops, hotels, restaurants and clubs to open without air conditioners and liquor till 5 p.m. The new lockdown norms would continue till July 5.

The 16 districts - Mandya, Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Koppal, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Kolar, Bengaluru Urban, including BBMP, Gadag, Raichur, Bagalkote, Kalaburagi, Haveri, Ramanagaram, Yadgir and Bidar – are given more lockdown relaxations, said Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa after a high-level meeting with Ministers and senior officials.

In these districts, outdoor shooting and sports without spectators are permitted. Government and private offices would remain open with 50% staff, and lodges and resorts would be opened with 50% capacity. Gyms too would be allowed to provide services with 50% capacity.

The Chief Minister said the relaxations are given based on the positivity rate and suggestions made by the Technical Advisory Committee.

Positivity rate was between 5% and 10% in 13 districts and more than 10% only in Mysuru district.

“Status quo to be maintained in Mysore district which has positivity rate of more than 10%”, the Chief Minister said.

Thirteen districts – Hassan, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Shimoga, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Bangalore Rural, Davanagere, Kodagu, Dharwad, Bellari, Chitradurga and Vijayapura - have more than 5% positivity rate for COVID-19. In these districts, the lockdown guidelines issued on June 11 would be applicable, which means shops and essential services are allowed to open from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. In Mysuru too, shops would remain open from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Night curfew

However, the COVID night curfew will be imposed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. in all districts. The weekend curfew would also come into effect from 7 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday in all districts.