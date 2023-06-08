Public transport should be improved to encourage people to use it for daily commute: Karnataka HC

June 08, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - Bengaluru

Observing that use of four-wheelers is no more a luxury nowadays as people use them as a convenient mode for daily travel needs, the High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday, June 7, said that frequency of availability of public transport must be increased and made economically affordable to encourage people to use this system for daily commute.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice M.G.S. Kamal made these oral observations while hearing a PIL petition, which had raised the issue of need to widen Ballary road stretch between Mekhri junction and BDA junction to ease movement of vehicles on this congested stretch.

When it was pointed out to the Bench that a large number of people use private vehicle for daily travel, Chief Justice pointed out that earlier use of two-wheeler was considered a luxury but nowadays, use of even four-wheelers not considered luxury as people, including student use four-wheelers for daily travel needs.

The Chief Justice said that citizens, particularly drivers of the vehicles should have duty towards societal well-being while pointing out that many drivers, particularly of two and three-wheelers use the streets as “playground” and many of them drive the vehicles in opposite direction on one-way roads.

The Bench asked advocate G.R. Mohan, who appeared for the petitioner, Samarpana, a cultural and social organisation, that the petitioner should come out with suggestions to improve public transport system in the city.