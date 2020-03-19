Public transport services to Maharashtra suspended

Intensifying the fight against COVID-19 virus, the district administration has suspended all public transport service (except trains) to Maharashtra from 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The decision has been taken to prevent the spreading of the virus in the district as a majority of the viruscases have been registered in Maharashtra.

Deputy Commissioner Y.S. Patil told mediapersons after holding the daily review meeting on Thursday that all private and government buses travelling to Maharashtra or coming from Maharashtra will stay off the road. “However private vehicles can go to Maharashtra or arrive. Similarly, train services will remain functional as no decision has been taken by the Railway Ministry to suspend services to Maharashtra”, he said.

Meanwhile South Western Railway has suspended services of eight trains plying between Yeshwantpur-Vasco Da Gama, Vijayapura-Mangaluru, Habibganj-Dharwad and Yeshwantpur-Vijayapura.

To prevent gathering of large number of people for any public or private events, the district administration has banned all programmes that invite more than 100 persons.

“ We have directed the people either to postpone the functions such as wedding or reception till the situation eases, or conduct it if it is inevitable with only some 100 persons. For that too, the permission of local administration is a must”, Mr. Patil said.

The administration is receiving around 15-20 calls everyday on helpline number 1077. People are giving information about persons arriving from foreign countries.

He said that as of now, 154 persons have been home quarantined and their movements are being watched. They have been instructed to stay at home for at least 14 days for their safety and safety of other people.

SSLC exams

The Deputy Commissioner said that with SSLC exams less than a week away, the district administration has made special provisions to hold the exam in a restricted manner to prevent spreading of COVID-19 virus.

Since the administration is facing shortage of health workers as they have been deployed on duty to prevent spreading of COVID-19, special training would be given to officials of the Education Department to monitor any cases of virus-affected students.

“ We will be educating them on how to check possible cases of affected person and inform the Health Department about it”, he said.

Officials of different departments were present.