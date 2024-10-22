Public should know what is in the caste census report: Home Minister

Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Tuesday said the public should know what is in the Socio-economic and Educational Survey report, also known as the ‘caste census’, submitted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes earlier this year.

“If the report is not placed before the people, it will be a waste; people should at least know what is in it,” he said. The erstwhile Congress government had in 2015 commissioned the survey in the State at an estimated cost of ₹170 crore.

Replying to a question on objection to the caste census by Veerashaiva–Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities and their demand that the report should not be implemented, Dr. Parameshwara said, “Implementing the report is a different thing. What is there in the report should come out. People have to be informed as to what is there in the report, decisions may happen differently at a later stage.”

The report is likely to be discussed in the next Cabinet meeting.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said the caste census report would be placed before the Cabinet and after discussing the pros and cons, a decision would be taken.

The Vokkaligas and Lingayats, the State’s two dominant communities, have expressed reservations about the survey, terming it “unscientific”. They have demanded a fresh survey be conducted.

Meanwhile, Dalits and OBCs, among other community leaders, have demanded that the report be made public. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who is also the KPCC president and a Vokkaliga leader, along with a couple of other Ministers, had urged the Chief Minister, to reject the report.