‘Public should cooperate’

Hassan

28 April 2021 02:00 IST

RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa has appealed to the public to cooperate with the State government by following the lockdown guidelines strictly.

The police should ensure nobody comes out unnecessarily, he said at a meeting with officers in Shivamogga on Tuesday.

He said strict measures were necessary to combat the spread of the infection. All Ministers expressed shock over the increase in number of cases during the Cabinet meeting on Monday. “We have to fight against the pandemic with our past experience. The health workers worked hard for the last one year. The public has to cooperate with the government,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

He suggested officers keep an eye on people returning to their native places from Bengaluru. Local health workers have to check the temperature of those coming from Bengaluru and ensure such people isolate. “Village task forces have to be active and their role would help in reducing the burden on hospitals,” he opined.

The administration has taken care to provide all necessary facilities for COVID-19 patients. The demand for Remdesivir injection had been increasing due to false notion among the public. “There is no evidence to suggest Remdesivir can cure the infection completely. Many expert doctors have clarified it. Even those who got the injection in Shivamogga have died. Efforts to create artificial demand for the injection should be discouraged,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar, Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad, Zilla Panchayat CEO M.L.Vaishali were present.