Public outrage over political drama in State

The ongoing political drama in Karnataka seems to have caused much outrage among the public against all the three major political parties in the State, especially against those rebel MLAs who have resigned and holed up in Mumbai.

The political stock of all three political parties has plunged as people do not seem to see any perceptible difference between the three, said Sandeep Shastri, national coordinator of Lokniti, a network of political researchers.

‘Opinion polarised’

“The public opinion is highly polarised. It depends on whom one speaks to — while a Congress–JD(S) supporter blames the BJP for Operation Lotus, a BJP supporter argues that the people’s mandate is finally being restored. But even among those strongly supporting either of the parties, there is frustration at the ongoing high drama,” he said.

The frustration seems to have bubbled up in the demand for dissolution of the Assembly and seeking fresh polls to resolve the crisis created by a fractured mandate. “Even if an alternative government is formed with the rebels, political instability is going to continue. The only way out is midterm polls,” argued freedom fighter H.S. Doreswamy, one of the complainant before the Speaker against the rebel MLAs who have resigned. He and writer Devanur Mahadeva have argued that the resignations must be seen in the context of anti-defection law.

Anti-corruption crusader S.R. Hiremath said the entire system stood exposed when on the floor of the House the “going rate” of the MLAs was discussed. “Its no longer spoken in hushed tones. It’s openly discussed on the floor of the Assembly. All political parties are equally responsible for this sorry state of affairs; no one party can be blamed,” he said, and argued for midterm polls.

Anger against rebels

There is palpable anger against the rebel MLAs in their constituencies and districts. Dileep Kamat, co-founder of Grakoos, a federation of MGNREGA workers from Belagavi, argued that the disgruntled MLAs had no moral authority to complain that they and their constituencies were neglected. “Actually, these MLAs are the ones who have neglected their constituencies. Delayed rains have caused much misery in most parts of the State, but these MLAs remain blind to the suffering of farmers and farm labourers. Rather than spending time in their taluks, they are hiding in resorts in Mumbai and Bengaluru, shirking their responsibilities only for power and money,” he said. While two MLAs from the district have resigned and holed up in a resort in Mumbai, another one has been hospitalised there.

Tribal rights activist Sreekanth, a resident of Hunsur constituency, whose MLA A.H. Vishwanath has resigned and gone to Mumbai, said applications under the forest rights Act were being reviewed and the MLA’s presence was essential to ensure that the exercise was transparent, but he has let people down. There is a view gaining ground among the people that if an MLA can go missing for weeks, then one could as well dispense with such people, he said.

“People need to boycott these rebel MLAs who seem to have sold themselves and are ready to defect to another party. Their confidence stems from the fact that most of those MLAs who resigned and joined the BJP during the party government’s tenure under Operation Lotus won the bypolls. That needs to be broken,” Mr. Hiremath said, arguing that while it is necessary to plug the loopholes in law, it was a political problem at the end of the day.