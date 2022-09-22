Public opinion elicited for SWM plant

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU
September 22, 2022 20:01 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board and the Kodagu district administration conducted a meeting in Madikeri on Thursday to elicit public opinion on establishing a solid waste management plant at 2nd Monnangeri village. The Deputy Commissioner B.C. Satish underlined the imperatives of establishing such a plant for scientific disposal of solid waste being generated in Madikeri and sought public cooperation. A section of the people from 2nd Monnangeri village expressed reservation that their source of drinking water would be polluted.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

World Tourism Day celebrations  

The Kodagu district administration will launch a slew of programmes with stakeholders of the hospitality sector to mark World Tourism Day on September 27. There will be a walkathon in Madikeri at 6.30 a.m. while a plastic clearance drive will also be launched on the day. The stakeholders sought concessions on vehicle entry tax for 10 days so as to encourage tourists from other States to visit Kodagu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app