Public opinion elicited for SWM plant

ADVERTISEMENT

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board and the Kodagu district administration conducted a meeting in Madikeri on Thursday to elicit public opinion on establishing a solid waste management plant at 2nd Monnangeri village. The Deputy Commissioner B.C. Satish underlined the imperatives of establishing such a plant for scientific disposal of solid waste being generated in Madikeri and sought public cooperation. A section of the people from 2nd Monnangeri village expressed reservation that their source of drinking water would be polluted.

World Tourism Day celebrations

The Kodagu district administration will launch a slew of programmes with stakeholders of the hospitality sector to mark World Tourism Day on September 27. There will be a walkathon in Madikeri at 6.30 a.m. while a plastic clearance drive will also be launched on the day. The stakeholders sought concessions on vehicle entry tax for 10 days so as to encourage tourists from other States to visit Kodagu.