Public not allowed to carry water bottle, black cloth to PM event in Shivamogga

February 23, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga police have barred people attending the inauguration of Shivamogga airport, scheduled for February 27, from carrying water bottle, bag, paper, pen, or black cloth. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking part in the programme.

In a press release issued on Thursday, the police said the public are allowed to carry a mobile phone and purse. “Except that, they are not allowed to carry a water bottle, bag, paper, pen, black cloth/shirt/ handkerchief or other items”, the release said.

Except for those attending the programme, those travelling by buses and private vehicles have been instructed to take alternative routes, as such vehicles will not be allowed on the road to the airport.

Shivamogga district administration is expecting a huge crowd to witness the inauguration of the airport.

CONNECT WITH US