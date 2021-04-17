Public meeting on property tax hike

Mysuru

17 April 2021 19:02 IST

The Institution of Engineers, Mysuru Local Centre, and Congress party will be holding a public meeting on the ‘unscientific’ hike in property taxes by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC). The meeting will be held on the Institution premises on Jhansi Lakshmi Bai Road, next to MUDA office, at 11 a.m. on April 18.

In a press statement here, Lakshmana, Congress leader, said the property tax had been hiked by two- to three-folds. The meeting will discuss the issue with the general public and chart out a course of action. Mr. Lakshmana alleged the MCC had begun taxing even vacant sites.

Advertising

Advertising