‘Public involvement in Cauvery agitation dismal’

September 17, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The public interest and involvement in the ongoing Cauvery agitation was dismal and efforts will be made to ensure their greater participation, Karnataka State Sugarcane Cultivators’ Association president Kurubur Shanthakumar has said. He told mediapersons here on Sunday that there was a drinking water crisis brewing and it involved all and not merely farmers. Hence people of Bengaluru, Mysuru and other cities should take part in it in a big way and express their solidarity with the State farmers, he added.

The association president said they have plans afoot for meeting with Kannada organisations, activists and other NGOs to make Cauvery agitation a mass movement.

There are more than 1.3 crore people who are dependent on Cauvery for drinking water and they should evince greater concern over the issue, according to the association.

