‘Public hospitals are underprepared to deal with pandemic’

In a first, the convocation of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) was held virtually with little fanfare and only around 150 attendees at the venue. However, the low key ceremony did not take away the achievements of the students.
A total of 36,434 candidates graduated from RGUHS this year with a pass percentage of over 82%.
“Of the 131 gold medallists, 60 attended in person. Also, 20 of the 54 Ph.D awardees attended the convocation. There were only around 150 people inside the hall,” a senior official of RGUHS said.
Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar inaugurated the convocation through videoconferencing. The COVID-19 pandemic and strength of the healthcare system to handle the crisis was on top of everyone’s mind. Chief guest P. Balaram, former director of Indian Institute of Science, said that years of neglect of the health sector, which has been underfunded and under-appreciated by both the Union and State governments, had left public hospitals woefully underprepared to deal with a major pandemic.
“Higher education in India has been in need of intensive care for a long time. The new education policy has been in gestation for so long that it is in danger of being stillborn,” he said.
He also referenced Canadian physician William Osler and said: “Soap and water and common sense are the best disinfectants.”
Fight against COVID-19
Vice-Chancellor of RGUHS, in his address, said that RGUHS has actively assisted the government in its fight against COVID-19.
