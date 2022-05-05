Public healthcare push as Mandya district gets women’s hospital

Public healthcare infrastructure in Mandya district is undergoing a major upgrade as a 50-bed hospital for the care of women and children has been approved for K.R. Pet town. A sum of ₹28.50 crore has been sanctioned with the project getting administrative approval.

“This was a long pending demand of the people of K.R. Pet,” said Minister for Sericulture, Youth Empowerment and Sports Narayana Gowda, who is the K.R. Pet MLA.

The Minister said nearly 500 deliveries take place in K.R. Pet General Hospital every year and sometimes people utilise the services in Hassan and Mysuru hospitals. “Understanding the problems faced by the public, I had promised the people during by-elections to the constituency that I would get a hospital for women and children. The issue was discussed with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who readily agreed for the same and got the funds sanctioned,” he said.

While thanking the Chief Minister, Minister for Health and Medical Education K. Sudhakar and his Cabinet colleagues for supporting him, the Minister said the work on the project will begin soon and the hospital will be ready in a span of one year.