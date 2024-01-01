Public grievance meeting for Bengaluru citizens to start from January 3

January 01, 2024 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

The government will organise grievance redressal meetings for citizens of Assembly constituencies in Mahadevapura, Yelahanka-Dasarahalli and east zones of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) starting from Wednesday. Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar will preside over the meetings and officials from various departments and agencies in the city will participate.

On Wednesday, people from K.R. Puram and Mahadevapura constituencies in Mahadevapura zone can attend the meeting at ITI ground in Dooravani Nagar, K.R. Puram. On January 5, for Yelahanka, Dasarahalli, and Byatarayanapura Assembly segments, the meeting is scheduled to be held at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan, Yelahanka New Town. On January 6, for Hebbal, Shivajinagar, and Pulakeshinagar, the meeting is scheduled at RBANMS High School ground, St. Johns road, Shivanchetty Garden.

This is as part of the government’s flagship redressal programme that aims to bring services to the doorsteps of the citizens. Mr. Shivakumar said this will reduce the number of people coming to his and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s office during Janata Darshan. These programmes are held in designated places locally for citizens of two or three Assembly segments.

As part of this, the officials are already tutored on using Integrated Public Redressal System (IPRS) where complaints of the people will be registered. The complaints will be forwarded to departments concerned on the software and there will be 15 different counters.

For participants, a token system has been introduced at 10 counters and there will be dedicated counters for senior citizens and specially-abled persons. On the other hand, people can directly meet Mr. Shivakumar at the venue.

Officials from BBMP, BMRCL, Bescom, BDA, BWSSB, BSWML, and other departments will take part and listen to the grievances of the citizens.

