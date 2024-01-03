Public grievance meet: Dy.CM orders suspension of officials for taking bribe, directs DC to cancel licence of fair price shop 

January 03, 2024 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

In a swift action to complaints of citizens, Deputy Chief Minister (Dy.CM) and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar ordered suspension of officials and cancellation of licence of ration shop at the public grievance meeting in K.R. Puram in Mahadevapura zone.

This was one of the many directions Mr. Shivakumar issued at the day-long grievance redressal meet “Government at your doorstep”. The Minister gave a patient hearing to every citizen before they were sent to dedicated counters to file the plaints in the system.

Officials from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), and Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Ltd. (Bescom), and other departments were present. About 15 counters were set up to register grievances. The citizens first took a token and then spoke to Mr. Shivakumar and registered plaints at the counter. Wednesday’s event was held for the residents of K.R. Puram and Mahadevapura Assembly constituencies.

The crowd cheered and clapped when Mr. Shivakumar instructed BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath to suspend civic officials Vinay and Venkatesh who collected ₹1 lakh bribe from a woman identified as Reetamma. Ms. Reetamma told Mr. Shivakumar that the officials took bribe to generate A Khata for her property but did not deliver it.

Ramya, another citizen, complained that a fair price shop at K.R. Puram had been collecting ₹7,000 from people to provide ration cards and were also collecting ₹20 to give rice. Angered by this complaint, Mr. Shivakumar directed Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru (Urban) district K.A. Dayananda to visit the shop and cancel its licence.

A couple, who gave a letter seeking financial help from the government for the treatment of their son for spinal chord-related ailments, were taken by surprise when Mr. Shivakumar said they would receive a call from the BBMP Commissioner’s office and a sum of ₹1 lakh would be credited for the treatment. Mr. Shivakumar also announced ₹1 lakh aid for the treatment of kidney-related ailment of a man, following a plea by his wife.

K.R. Puram MLA Byrathi Basavaraj’s relative was accused of blocking a public road by a citizen identified Khader Moideen. He told Mr. Shivakumar that “despite filing complaints in Hennur police station, an FIR was not registered. How can a public road be blocked?,” he asked. The MLA was also present at the meeting. Mr. Shivakumar immediately asked the MLA to resolve the problem.

More than 3,000 complaints heard

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar listened to various complaints related to Rajakaluve encroachment, flooding, compensation for road widening, schools, pension for pourakarmikas, unauthorised buildings, and others. It can be recalled that Mahadevapura and K. R. Pura constituencies were the worst affected during the 2022 floods. According to BBMP officials, the meeting received more than 3,000 complaints. At least 5,000 people gathered for the event.

Nodal officers to supervise progress of plaints

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said he has directed various departments to appoint a nodal officer to supervise the progress of the complaints. The nodal officers should ensure speedy disposal of the complaints. He said he will be following up everything with the departments. He said, under the “Government at your doorstep” programme, not just him, but all officials have come to the doorsteps of the citizens.