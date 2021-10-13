Public entry to palace banned for Jamboo Savari

MYSURU

13 October 2021 20:26 IST

People, especially tourists, advised to watch the event to be livestreamed on various platforms, and television

The entry of public into the palace on Friday for Jamboo Savari has been prohibited. The police will be imposing curbs on the roads around the palace from 10 a.m.

“I advise the public and tourists to watch the Dasara finale sitting from their homes as the event is being livestreamed on various social media platforms and other mediums,” said Commissioner of Police Chandragupta.

Speaking to reporters after the full dress rehearsal of the Jamboo Savari that is confined to the palace in view of the pandemic situation, he said the Jamboo Savari will be flagged off around 5 p.m. “This year, we have permitted eight cultural troupes and 6 tableaux to be part of the procession. There were less participants last year.”

All necessary precautions and security measures are in place, he said, adding that the staff and others who are permitted to take part in the event have to get a negative RT-PCR certificate and they are supposed to have been vaccinated.

As the entry to the palace is limited, all the participants have been issued ID cards.

Meanwhile, the full dress rehearsal was conducted successfully with all contingents and the troupes taking part besides the Mounted Police. The elephants led by Abhimanyu took part in the rehearsal.

The Commissioner of Police showered flower petals on Abhimanyu to inaugurate the rehearsal.

Only 500 persons are allowed to the event and all of them must carry the negative report. They would be screened by a team at the entry points.