Public entry to Chamundeshwati temple restricted, move draws flak

Chamundi Hills and the temple was out of bounds for public on Sunday as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incident in the light of Mahisha Dasara conducted by the organisers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The move drew flak as it also inconvenienced the tourists who were taken aback when they were prevented from visiting the temple atop the hills, early in the day.

The police had imposed section 163 under Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in all areas coming under the jurisdiction of the Mysuru Police Commissionerate including Chamundi Hills till 6 a.m. of Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Given that it was a weekend and the majority of tourists had nothing to do with Mahisha Dasara, there was a perception that the statue of Mahishasura could be barricaded and kept out of bounds for the organisers of the event rather than clamping a blanket ban on all visitors.

Meanwhile, there were tense moments at Town Hall when the organisers of Mahisha Mandalothsava or Mahisha Dasara got embroiled in an argument with the police and insisted on garlanding the statute of Mahishasura.

Though the police had clamped a ban, five representatives from among the organisers including former mayor Purushottam and Swami Jnanaprakash, were taken in the police vehicle towards Chamundi Hills.

This move of the police also came under flak as it was seen to have giving into the pressure mounted by the organisers of Mahisha Mandalothsava.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.