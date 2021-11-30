‘Public engagement of science crucial’

MYSURU

30 November 2021 18:53 IST

There is a need to take lab discoveries to the public to make day-to-day life better for all, Jahnavi Phalke, Science Historian and Founder Director, Bengaluru Science Gallery, has said.

While addressing virtually the Student-Scientist Connect programme recently held at CSIR-CFTRI, Mysuru, under ‘CSIR JIGYASA 2.0‘, she urged the students of Mysore Navodaya Vidyalaya who were attending the day-long programme to understand science in the institute for taking up need-oriented food and agriculture-related problems for empowering the public.

Various facets of the Science Gallery being established in Bengaluru under the purview of Government of Karnataka was presented on the occasion.

Advertising

Advertising

Sridevi Annapurna Singh, Director, CSIR-CFTRI, in her remarks, said that the Institute has been engaging students and teachers from Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) and the government schools to inculcate scientific curiosity through lab experiments, Do it Yourself (DIY) kits, public lectures, science quiz etc., under JIGYASA programme.

Further, selected Atal Tinkering Labs (ATL), established by NITI Aayog, to encourage young minds towards innovation in the State, will be mentored by scientists of the institute. Madhusoodanan, Principal, NVS, along with faculty members and CFTRI scientists were present on the occasion.