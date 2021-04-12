Public donations to help rebuild Ishaq’s library

MYSURU

12 April 2021 23:10 IST

It was destroyed in a fire recently

The City Central Library Authority of Mysuru will build a full-fledged library at the same spot in Rajiv Nagar in Mysuru where 62-year-old Syed Ishaq’s collection of 11,000 books were gutted recently.

The money for it will come from public donations that have poured in. The daily wager’s painstakingly-built library, over 10 years, being destroyed in a fire had attracted huge public sympathy.

A decision to entrust the task of building the library to City Library Authority was taken at a joint meeting of officials of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), and Department of Public Libraries after a visit to the spot on Monday evening.

Advertising

Advertising

Deputy Director of Public Libraries, Mysuru, Manjunath said the cost of constructing the library will be borne by donations made by different individuals and organisations. Mr. Ishaq will be made a special invitee to the City Library Authority and a portion of the library will be named as “Mr. Ishaq corner.”

Funds deposited

Mr. Manjunath said the officials had a discussion with Mr. Ishaq, who has agreed to voluntarily hand over the money contributed by different individuals and organisations for the construction of the library building.

The funds will be deposited in an escrow account.

Meanwhile, an online fundraiser campaign for extending financial support to Mr. Ishaq’s library collected more than ₹20 lakh in 48 hours.