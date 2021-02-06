Public cautioned against using ORR as dumping yard

Mysuru

06 February 2021 23:09 IST

MP Pratap Simha launches garbage clearance on stretch of the ORR linking it with Hunsur Road

The cleaning up and removal of accumulated debris and garbage on both the sides of Outer Ring Road, is turning out to be far more difficult than imagined.

For, despite the recent exercise to clear the debris and remove the garbage, there were certain stretches where fresh dumpng had taken place overnight.

This was stated by Mysuru MP Pratap Simha on Saturday while launching the garbage clearance on another stretch of the ORR linking it with Hunsur Road.

He said the ORR-H.D.Kote Road junction and surrounding areas were cleaned just a few days ago but on Saturday morning there were fresh dumping of uncleared garbage on the roadside. “We appeal to the public to help keep the city clean failing which the authorities will be forced to penalise you’’, said Mr. Simha.

The ORR had emerged as a major eyesore and dumping yard for uncleared garbage, building debris and poultry waste. Hence it was decided to launch a clearing exercise as a joint effort of various departments including the Mysuru Urban Development Authority, Mysuru City Corporation, PWD etc.

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha said the NHAI is asphalting the entire ORR at a cost of ₹162 crore and it was decided to take up the road cleaning work before the asphalting work could start. The pushcarts dealing with fast food, fruits and vegetables were also cautioned against dumping vegetable waste along the ORR.

G.T. Deve Gowda, MLA, said people have an equal responsibility in keeping the city clean and warned of stringent action in case of violations.