People cautioned against trespassing on railway tracks

At the International Level Crossing (ILC) Awareness Day held on Thursday. it was sought to educate people that trespassing on railway tracks endangered public safety.

An awareness drive was conducted by the Mysuru division of South Western Railway, and road users were urged to observe critical safety measures necessary at level crossing gates to prevent accidents and save lives.

Railway authorities conducted the level crossing at Gate No. 5 near Golden Landmark hotel on KRS Road in the city, and the initiative was led by Shilpi Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru.

Ms. Agarwal emphasised the importance of maintaining controlled speeds when approaching level crossing gates, and strictly adhering to gate protocols by never attempting to cross when the gate is closed, about to close, or set to open.

She highlighted the dangers of using mobile phones while driving, particularly near level crossings, and urged road users to observe all signage, including stop and speed breaker boards, to reduce speeds accordingly.

Ms. Agarwal stressed the critical role of gatemen and urged the public not to force them into opening the gates prematurely, as they were following essential safety instructions. She pointed out the necessity of adhering to height restrictions at level crossings and road underbridges, especially given the recent electrification of 25,000 kilovolts, which significantly increased safety risks.

She also warned against placing any materials on or near railway tracks, noting that such actions endanger train passengers and are punishable under Section 154 of the Railways Act. She also reminded everyone that trespassing on Railway premises or tracks is a punishable offence under Section 147 of the Railway Act.

The authorities said level crossings remained one of the most vital, yet hazardous, components of rail infrastructure and every year, innumerable lives are lost at these crossings owing to carelessness, inattentiveness, or risky shortcuts.

In response to this ongoing concern, the Mysuru division had taken proactive steps to enhance public awareness and safety at these intersections, they added.

The authorities urged road users to exercise utmost caution while crossing level crossing gates and said that Mysuru division has approximately 231 LC gates and plans to extend this awareness drive for a week, from June 6 to 12. The campaign will also reach out to residents living close to these level crossings to spread crucial safety awareness.

