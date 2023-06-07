Public cautioned after leopard sighting in T. Narsipur

June 07, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - MYSURU

The Forest Department has cautioned the people of B. Betahalli in T. Narsipur taluk not to venture out after 6 p.m. as a leopard was sighted at the Vadgal Ranganathaswamy temple recently.

The presence of the leopard at the temple was captured by the CCTV camera in May and the department was informed about it recently. In view of the increase in frequency of leopard sightings in the taluk where 4 people were killed in separate leopard attacks between November 2022 and January 2023, the public has been urged to maintain vigil while moving around the forest areas.

The temple draws local pilgrims in large numbers and hence the people of the region have been advised to visit the temple only during the day and avoid moving out after dusk. The temple authorities have also been instructed to close the temple for visitors after 6 p.m.

Besides, devotees have been advised to use the steps to visit the temple and cautioned against venturing into the forests. People have also been warned in their own interest not to stop to take a photograph or video of the leopard using their mobile phones but instead inform the Leopard Task Force of its presence. The LTF number is 9481996026.