Public cautioned about monkeypox

The Health Department has appealed to the public to visit nearby government hospitals if they notice symptoms of monkeypox.

In a release on Thursday, it said that people should not be scared about the disease. The department has reserved 20 beds in the district hospital exclusively for patients who suffer from monkeypox and are prepared to provide necessary treatment.

“The disease is caused by monkeypox virus, a type of orthopox virus. It was first seen spreading in African countries. It may spread from handling bush meat, animal bites or scratches, body fluids, contaminated objects or other close contact with an infected person and symptoms include fever, swollen lymph nodes, and a rash that forms blisters on the body,“ the release added.