Public campaigning for bypolls to end on November 11

The polling in the three constituencies is set to be held on November 13

After nearly a fortnight of high-decibel campaigns by senior leaders across the political spectrum, the public campaigning for the byelections to the Assembly from Channapatna, Sandur, and Shiggaon constituencies will come to an end on Monday (November 11, 2024) amid the controversy over wakf properties raging in political debates. The polling in the three constituencies is set to be held on November 13.

As parts of the contents of the John Michael D’Cunha commission’s report became public, drawing sharp reactions from the Congress and the BJP with the polling date round the corner, the Congress is trying to set a corruption narrative while the BJP is hitting back with corruption charges of ₹700 crore raised from excise sources. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will be among the top leaders, including those from the BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular), to be present in Channapatna on Monday (November 11, 2024) as canvassing for the high-voltage contest draws to a close.

On Sunday (November 10, 2024), Chief Minister Siddaramaiah undertook a whirlwind campaign for the Congress, canvassing for candidates E. Annapurna in Sandur and Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan in Shiggaon while Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai remained in Channapatna and Shiggoan, respectively, where their children Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Bharath Bommai, respectively, are locked in tough battles. Over the last three days, the Chief Minister’s Office said, Mr. Siddaramaiah travelled 320 km, addressing 18 public meetings and reaching out directly to about 1.2 lakh voters. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar also campaigned in Shiggaon and accused Mr. Basavaraj Bommai of not contributing to the development of the constituency.

“If Prime Minister Narendra Modi can prove what he has said (on the Congress government allegedly collecting ₹700 crore from excise sources to spend in the Maharashtra elections) is true, I will announce retirement. Otherwise, will you announce retirement?” Mr. Siddaramaiah asked in Shiggaon. Mr. Modi speaks about dynasty politics but has allowed the BJP ticket to Bharath Bommai. Is it not dynasty politics?” Earlier in Sandur, the Chief Minister visited the residence of a few disgruntled Congress leaders and convinced them to accompany him in campaign.

Speaking at a BJP rally in Shiggaon, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi sought to know the need for the D’Cunha commission to submit the interim report during the election. “What was the government doing in the last one-and-a-half years? This drama has been enacted to divert attention.”

In Channapatna, Housing Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan, who is in the centre of a controversy over wakf properties across several districts in the State, met Muslim leaders to consolidate the votes in favour of four-time MLA C.P. Yogeshwar. The former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, who is campaigning for his grandson, also met Muslim leaders seeking their support. At a campaign rally, he claimed the Congress government would withdraw the Gruha Lakshmi scheme after the byelection as it is bankrupt.

Mr. Kumaraswamy, who said he would strive to create 10,000 jobs for youth from the constituency, was accompanied by Vokkaliga leaders of the BJP, including Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok and former Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, as the regional party made the final push for its candidate. Mr. Ashok accused the Congress government of indulging in corruption and claimed that it had become an “ATM government”. He alleged, “Valmiki corporation corruption money went for Telangana elections and ₹700 crore from excise collection is going for the Maharashtra elections.”