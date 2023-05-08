Public campaigning ends ahead of May 10 polls

May 08, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - MYSURU

Public campaigning came to an end at 6 p.m. on Monday in Mysuru, 48 hours before the scheduled conclusion of polling in the elections to the State Legislative Assembly on May 10.

While public address systems and loudspeakers will remain silent with the ban on public campaigning and public meeting remaining in force till the conclusion of polling, the candidates are expected to go house-to-house seeking votes of the people.

Polling will be held between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. on May 10.

Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru K.V. Rajendra, who is also the District Election Officer, has already issued directions for political leaders and representatives of political parties, who are not from Mysuru, to leave the district by 6 p.m. on Monday.

The owners of hotels and lodges have also been issued necessary instructions in the regard.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah conducted a whistle-stop tour of Gundlupet, Nanjangud, Chamundeshwari and Krishnaraja constituencies on the last day of campaigning on Monday.

He concluded his election campaign at Bhootale Grounds in Krishnaraja Assembly constituency in Mysuru, seeking votes for Congress candidate M.K. Somashekar.

After listing his contributions to Mysuru City when he was the Chief Minister including the setting up of Jayadeva Hospital, District Hospital, Trauma Centre and Maharani’s College at Kumbarakoppal in the city, Mr. Siddaramaiah claimed that the Congress party will return to power while he had a chance to become the Chief Minister again.

He called upon the people to vote for Mr. Somashekar if they wanted to see him as Chief Minister again.

Meanwhile, the run-up to the elections saw hectic electioneering in Mysuru by leaders of various political parties including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who participated in a road show in the city on April 30 and addressed an election rally in Yelachagare Bore in Nanjangud on May 7.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed a public meeting in T. Narsipur in Mysuru on April 25 before holding an interaction with women in Hanur Assembly segment in neighbouring Chamarajanagar district.

Home Minister Amit Shah also campaigned for the party in Varuna segment in Mysuru, where Housing Minister and BJP candidate V. Somanna is pitted against Mr. Siddaramaiah in a keen electoral battle.

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda as well as former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy campaigned for the JD (S) in various parts of Mysuru district in the run-up to the polls.