Public Bicycle Sharing system in Mysuru to be modernised

1000 additional bicycles, 100 dockless stations to be established

The city’s public bicycle sharing (PBS) system Trin Trin will get a boost with the induction of an additional 1,000 cycles.

The existing system is set for a revamp which entails establishing 100 dock-less stations incorporating new technology across the city to popularise its usage, according to the outgoing Mayor Sunanda Palanetra and Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Lakshmikant Reddy.

They said here on Thursday that new technology will pave way for ease of use and encourage its use on a wider scale. At present, Mysuru has 450 cycles and 48 docking stations. The MCC will also develop 8.72 km stretch of cycling track in different areas of the city to encourage cycling as a mode of transportation. The cycling tracks will be developed at a cost of ₹3.30 crore which has been sanctioned to the MCC as a grant.

The cycling tracks will come up on JLB Road, Sitavilas Road, Bogadi Road, at two stretches along Vishwamanava Double Road, Krishnaraja Boulevard, Chamaraja Double Road and New Kantharaja Ur Road.

Meanwhile, officials in the MCC said the tenders for modernising the PBS system had already been floated and the service provider will have to operate the system for a period of 5 years. The existing 48 docking stations will be retained and the service provider has to operate another 100 dockless hubs. Officials said the new system will be automated and smart-lock enabled and does not require a specific docking station to park the cycle as at present. The docking system entails additional expenditure by way of civil construction of docks, installation of beams and shelters where the bicycles have to be parked and locked. But switching to dock-less bicycle sharing system will enable the user to park anywhere within the designated area of operation and the locking and unlocking will be through smartphones.

Trin Trin was inaugurated in Mysuru in June 2017 paving way for an environment-friendly or green transportation system.